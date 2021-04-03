Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,922 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Dynatrace worth $41,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 67,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $3,499,099.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

