Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.35% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7,047.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.