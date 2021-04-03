EagleX One Day Volume Reaches $15.00 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $20,005.46 and approximately $15.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00075256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.44 or 0.00289576 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00092693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.06 or 0.00757463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028050 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00015376 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EagleX

