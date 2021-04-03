East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.18% of East West Bancorp worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

