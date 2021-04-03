EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

NYSE:EGP opened at $147.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

