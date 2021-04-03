EasyFi Price Up 19.7% Over Last Week (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi token can now be purchased for approximately $23.66 or 0.00041118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $50.20 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00075168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.59 or 0.00329505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.13 or 0.00777127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00091224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027515 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001516 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,121,949 tokens. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

EasyFi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

