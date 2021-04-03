eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. eBoost has a market cap of $20.17 million and $17,477.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.49 or 0.00347329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004101 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.