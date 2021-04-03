Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $716.42 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post sales of $716.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $710.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $722.85 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $551.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Shares of ECHO opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $846.93 million, a PE ratio of 132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 74,681 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

