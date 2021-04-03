EchoLink (EKO) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $193,288.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

