Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of Ecolab worth $146,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $216.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.77 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.62.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

