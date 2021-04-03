ECOSC (ECU) Price Hits $2.21 on Major Exchanges

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded up 36.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. ECOSC has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $204.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOSC coin can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00003767 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ECOSC has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00051944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00672547 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028092 BTC.

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECOSC (CRYPTO:ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io . The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

ECOSC Coin Trading

