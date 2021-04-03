Eden 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $327,653.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Eden has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $327,653.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eden has traded up 30.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00052728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.70 or 0.00674088 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00069749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00027928 BTC.

About Eden

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

