Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Market Capitalization Tops $2.81 Million

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $102,653.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

