Effect.AI (EFX) Reaches Market Cap of $30.60 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $30.60 million and approximately $231,980.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Effect.AI Coin Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

