eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Several analysts have commented on EGAN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of EGAN opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. eGain has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $300.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
