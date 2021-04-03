eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts have commented on EGAN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in eGain by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in eGain by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in eGain by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,908 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGAN opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. eGain has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $300.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

