Egretia 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.85 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Egretia has traded up 11% against the dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $18.45 million and $6.85 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00052759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00678625 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00028049 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a token. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

