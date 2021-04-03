eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.24. eHealth posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

