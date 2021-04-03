Einsteinium 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $28.12 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $105.41 million and approximately $28.12 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.26 or 0.00346317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002355 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,442,246 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

