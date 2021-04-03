Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Hits $519.30 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $519.30 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000131 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,851,607,338 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

