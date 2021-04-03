Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,078 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 673,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of Electronic Arts worth $133,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 74.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,552 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $76,102,000 after acquiring an additional 219,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,993 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA stock opened at $137.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

