Electrum Dark (ELD) Achieves Market Cap of $20,448.42

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $20,448.42 and approximately $161.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 56.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00141001 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

