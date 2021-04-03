Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.57

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.57 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 7.40 ($0.10). Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10), with a volume of 241 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £6.75 million and a PE ratio of 0.54.

About Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

