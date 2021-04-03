Elitium Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.21 or 0.00008829 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $156.86 million and approximately $258,647.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.02 or 0.00665577 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00069348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00027950 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

