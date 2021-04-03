Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0054

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $233,160.63 and $44.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.67 or 0.03537406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00025050 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,437,399 coins and its circulating supply is 43,386,067 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

