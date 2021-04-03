Elrond Price Tops $168.88 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $168.88 or 0.00289650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and approximately $286.30 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00050411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030396 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,921.48 or 0.03295637 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,473,442 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,901 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

