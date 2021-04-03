ELYSIA (EL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $52.05 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 31.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $120.46 million and approximately $52.05 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 347.5% against the dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00051444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.70 or 0.00671572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027928 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,030,545 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

