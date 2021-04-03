Emercoin (EMC) Price Up 19.7% This Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $24,624.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028306 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,233,053 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.