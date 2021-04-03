Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $99.08 million and $673,254.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00076456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.11 or 0.00327710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.00779159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00090837 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

