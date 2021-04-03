Endor Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $185.91 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 123.4% higher against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $185.91 million and $374.19 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.39 or 0.00397499 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001249 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005516 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00026979 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00126660 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.37 or 0.04544863 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

