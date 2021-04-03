Enecuum (ENQ) Market Cap Reaches $12.05 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 44.3% against the dollar. Enecuum has a total market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $395,235.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00052179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.61 or 0.00671513 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027163 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 193,550,089 coins and its circulating supply is 167,300,082 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

