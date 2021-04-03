Energi 1-Day Volume Hits $5.06 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $3.87 or 0.00006620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $151.75 million and $5.06 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00049502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00275515 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011183 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,779.49 or 0.03042732 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,195,797 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.