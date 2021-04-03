Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.54

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.54 and traded as low as $4.25. Energy Focus shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 125,879 shares.

The company has a market cap of $15.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 118.08% and a negative net margin of 44.27%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.