Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPAC shares. G.Research lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gabelli lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

