Enigma Market Capitalization Reaches $2.39 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.71 or 0.00397689 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005258 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.33 or 0.04404950 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

