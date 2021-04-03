Enjin Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $271.29 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for $2.45 or 0.00004263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $2.05 billion and $271.29 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.21 or 0.00678502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027394 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

ENJ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

