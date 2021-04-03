EnterCoin Price Hits $0.0247 on Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $140,920.65 and approximately $60,926.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00052179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.61 or 0.00671513 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027163 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.