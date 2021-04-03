Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stake Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,118 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

