Enzyme Finance (MLN) Hits Market Capitalization of $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00051491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.81 or 0.00669949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027847 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

