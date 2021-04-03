EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,724,000 after buying an additional 211,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after buying an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 440,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,777,000 after purchasing an additional 105,125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 75,536 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.31.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,835 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $399.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.02. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $407.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

