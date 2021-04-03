ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Hits $2.03 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 28.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. ERC20 has a market cap of $2.03 million and $34,727.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One ERC20 coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.09 or 0.00676786 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00069912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028036 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a coin. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 is payment method for Belance platform, future project and application and more. Real token utility. Belance is a large blockchain platform which combines many opportunities and connects the users in the blockchain world. The real token utility. The ERC20 Token is a growing currency which will be adopted as a payment gateway. Belance is a one stop place for everything and for everyone who is interested in or connected to the blockchain world Whether the user is building its new project or searching for something unique, Belance is a platform where there are opportunities to connect and discuss with others regarding the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Also, there are available professionals to help the members with their projects by hiring a specialist to complete a specific task within the project. Users are allowed to ask questions on any topic related to the blockchain or become a blockchain blogger. Belance aims to be a one-stop place for everything for everyone who is interested in or connected to the blockchain world. “

ERC20 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

