Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Hits $1.07 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Ergo has a market cap of $74.80 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00004177 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,457.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,028.97 or 0.03531225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.00344135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.05 or 0.00939901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00446946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.66 or 0.00385776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.00301305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00023933 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 34,470,525 coins and its circulating supply is 31,166,803 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

