ERn Financial LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

AMZN stock opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,121.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,169.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,889.15 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

