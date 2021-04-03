ESBC Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, ESBC has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $614,219.11 and approximately $64,807.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,023,320 coins and its circulating supply is 26,743,986 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

