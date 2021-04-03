Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,687 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Essential Utilities worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

