Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Essex Property Trust worth $94,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 191,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,569,000 after purchasing an additional 37,007 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $276.49 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $294.79. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.65.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.06.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

