ETF Managers Group LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.