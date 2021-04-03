Ether Kingdoms Token Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $27,168.99 and $121,239.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00051491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.81 or 0.00669949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027847 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars.

