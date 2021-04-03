Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Ether Zero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $438,608.26 and $70,085.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,100.59 or 0.03525622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00024951 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,553,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,523,770 tokens. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

