Ethereum Gold Trading Up 129.8% This Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $466,056.92 and approximately $47.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 129.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00052863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.56 or 0.00674343 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028203 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.