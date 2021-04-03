Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $549,247.61

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $549,247.61 and $10,185.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.40 or 0.00675396 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00027636 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.